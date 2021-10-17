QuickSwap (QUICK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $134.08 Million

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. In the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $134.08 million and approximately $20.56 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $409.89 or 0.00673852 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00068667 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00073306 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.05 or 0.00105290 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,854.70 or 1.00043226 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,808.60 or 0.06261225 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00025225 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

