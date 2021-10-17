QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.17. QuinStreet reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.36 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $135,882.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,749.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 30,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $531,053.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 135,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,574 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QNST. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QuinStreet stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.03. 244,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,406. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average is $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $921.75 million, a PE ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 0.88. QuinStreet has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

