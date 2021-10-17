Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rackspace Technology Inc. provides technology services which design, build and operate cloud environments. Rackspace Technology Inc. is based in SAN ANTONIO. “

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RXT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of RXT opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $743.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 25.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,931,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,705,000 after purchasing an additional 991,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 11.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,917,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,831,000 after purchasing an additional 391,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 26.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,214,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,037,000 after purchasing an additional 673,974 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 40.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,386,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,794,000 after purchasing an additional 687,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 24.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,948,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,207,000 after purchasing an additional 381,781 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.