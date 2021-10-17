Rainicorn (RAINI) Hits Market Cap of $35.57 Million

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $35.57 million and $206,631.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for $0.0770 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00068385 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00070303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.65 or 0.00102604 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,130.02 or 1.00158109 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,821.03 or 0.06159775 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00024734 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 461,844,903 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

