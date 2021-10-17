Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Trading Down 6.5%

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID)’s stock price was down 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.46 and last traded at $16.79. Approximately 2,296 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 190,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.96.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.45.
About Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID)
Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.
