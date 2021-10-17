Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Trading Down 6.5%

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID)’s stock price was down 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.46 and last traded at $16.79. Approximately 2,296 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 190,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.96.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Get Rapid Micro Biosystems alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.45.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($20.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($19.60). The company had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID)

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.