Raymond James Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) – Raymond James increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Gibson Energy in a report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter.

GEI has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.46.

Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$17.60 and a 52 week high of C$26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.06. The stock has a market cap of C$3.45 billion and a PE ratio of 36.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.29%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

