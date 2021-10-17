Raymond James Comments on Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Silvercorp Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$72.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$68.63 million.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Silvercorp Metals stock opened at C$5.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 5.26. Silvercorp Metals has a one year low of C$4.58 and a one year high of C$10.93. The stock has a market cap of C$890.59 million and a PE ratio of 16.83.

In related news, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total transaction of C$48,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$437,404.86. Also, Director David Tokpay Kong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.04, for a total value of C$30,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,167 shares in the company, valued at C$991,568.68. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $281,970.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

