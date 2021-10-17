ReapChain (REAP) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.93 Million

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. In the last seven days, ReapChain has traded 35.3% higher against the US dollar. ReapChain has a market cap of $9.93 million and $764,475.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReapChain coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00043873 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.82 or 0.00204682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00092227 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

ReapChain Profile

REAP is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com . ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

ReapChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using U.S. dollars.

