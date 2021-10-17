Recipe Unlimited Co. (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) Short Interest Up 86.1% in September

Recipe Unlimited Co. (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, an increase of 86.1% from the September 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 78.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RCPUF opened at $15.90 on Friday. Recipe Unlimited has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.96.
Recipe Unlimited Company Profile
