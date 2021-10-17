Red Metal Resources (NASDAQ:RMES) Trading Down 18.5%

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:RMES) shares dropped 18.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 51,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 26,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26.

About Red Metal Resources (NASDAQ:RMES)

Red Metal Resources Ltd., an early stage mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral resources in Chile. The firm explores for copper, gold, cobalt, and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Farellon property, which is located in the Carrizal Alto mining district; the Perth property, which is located in the III Region of Atacama, Chile; and the Mateo property in III Region of Chile, Region de Atacama.

