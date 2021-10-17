Reef (REEF) Price Tops $0.0295

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. One Reef coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Reef has a market cap of $435.20 million and approximately $391.46 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Reef has traded 39.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Reef Profile

REEF is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 14,737,552,172 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

