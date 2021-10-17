Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ:RELI) Short Interest Down 26.6% in September

Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ:RELI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the September 15th total of 97,200 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In other Reliance Global Group news, CEO Reliance Global Holdings Llc purchased 19,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $50,634.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RELI stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. Reliance Global Group has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $9.07.

Reliance Global Group, Inc is a diversified company, which engages in the business of insurance market and other relates sectors. It focuses on acquisition strategy, wholesale, and retail insurance agencies. The company was founded on August 2, 2013 and is headquartered in Lakewood, NJ.

