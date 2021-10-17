Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Short Interest Update

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 491,900 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the September 15th total of 338,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

RNLX stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. Renalytix AI has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.33. The company has a market capitalization of $890.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.13 and a beta of -0.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

RNLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Renalytix AI in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Renalytix AI in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

