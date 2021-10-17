Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $330.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RGEN. Stephens increased their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $306.00.

Shares of RGEN opened at $266.92 on Thursday. Repligen has a 52 week low of $162.29 and a 52 week high of $327.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.12 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.51 and a 200-day moving average of $228.14.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Repligen’s revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $80,627.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,633,368.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.13, for a total value of $1,128,802.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,144,680. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

