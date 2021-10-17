Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $330.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RGEN. Stephens increased their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $306.00.
Shares of RGEN opened at $266.92 on Thursday. Repligen has a 52 week low of $162.29 and a 52 week high of $327.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.12 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.51 and a 200-day moving average of $228.14.
In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $80,627.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,633,368.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.13, for a total value of $1,128,802.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,144,680. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.
Repligen Company Profile
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
