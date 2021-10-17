Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 835,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 351,277 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $53,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 10,186.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,129,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 27.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $395,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,519 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 72.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,850,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,600 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 8.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,944,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,530,000 after purchasing an additional 402,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,554,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QSR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.65.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QSR opened at $61.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.27 and its 200-day moving average is $65.39. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

