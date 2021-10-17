Reviewing Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) and Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC)

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) and Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Fair Isaac has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iota Communications has a beta of -0.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Fair Isaac and Iota Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fair Isaac $1.29 billion 9.11 $236.41 million $8.55 47.93 Iota Communications $2.31 million 6.81 -$56.78 million N/A N/A

Fair Isaac has higher revenue and earnings than Iota Communications.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Fair Isaac and Iota Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fair Isaac 0 2 4 0 2.67 Iota Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fair Isaac currently has a consensus price target of $565.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.87%. Given Fair Isaac’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fair Isaac is more favorable than Iota Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Fair Isaac and Iota Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fair Isaac 26.95% 112.14% 17.71% Iota Communications N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.6% of Fair Isaac shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Iota Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Fair Isaac shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Iota Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fair Isaac beats Iota Communications on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management. The Scores segment consists of business-to-business scoring solutions and services, business-to-consumer scoring solutions and services including myFICO solutions for consumers, and associated professional services. The Decision Management Software segment comprises the analytic and decision management software tools, FICO decision management suite, and associated professional services. The company was founded by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac in 1956 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Iota Communications Company Profile

Iota Communications, Inc. is a wireless carrier network system and applications platform dedicated to the Internet of things. It operates through the following segments: Iota Networks, Iota Commercial Solutions (ICS) and Iota Communications. The Iota Networks segment focuses on the first two stages of the IoT value chain, providing comprehensive solutions for connecting and collecting data for the customers in the company’s focused discipline. The ICS segment focuses on the commercialization of such technologies with applications based on data analytics and operations optimization within the IoT value chain. The Iota Communications segment operates activities related to running the company. Iota Communications was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Hope, PA.

