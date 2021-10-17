Reviewing Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) and Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA)

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) and Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Union Bankshares and Isabella Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Union Bankshares 25.41% 17.17% 1.29% Isabella Bank 17.72% 6.23% 0.68%

13.3% of Union Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Union Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Union Bankshares and Isabella Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Union Bankshares $52.75 million 2.75 $12.81 million N/A N/A Isabella Bank $78.60 million 2.64 $10.89 million $1.34 19.48

Union Bankshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Isabella Bank.

Dividends

Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Isabella Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Isabella Bank pays out 80.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Union Bankshares has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Union Bankshares and Isabella Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Union Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Isabella Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Union Bankshares beats Isabella Bank on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc. operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Morrisville, VT.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines. The firm also provides full services investment management, trust, and estate services. The company was founded in September 1988 and is headquartered in Mount Pleasant, MI.

