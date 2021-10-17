Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.71.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer bought 4,000 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $111,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,965.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael E. Graham bought 2,400 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $67,056.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,430.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REYN. FMR LLC increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,576,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,492 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 12,388.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,161,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,120 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth about $23,761,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,752,000 after purchasing an additional 769,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,877,000. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ REYN opened at $27.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.34.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.53 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

