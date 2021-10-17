Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 4,200 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) received a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,900 ($90.15) to GBX 5,400 ($70.55) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 7,210 ($94.20) to GBX 6,800 ($88.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,331.54 ($69.66).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,213.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,743.58. The stock has a market cap of £81.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a one year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Ngaire Woods bought 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total transaction of £289.10 ($377.71).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

