Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Companies Inc.is a holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Rocket Companies Inc.is based in DETROIT. “

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.32.

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.63. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion and a PE ratio of 5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 24.42 and a quick ratio of 24.42.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 94.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 54.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2,865.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rocket Companies (RKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.