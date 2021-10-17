Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP) Trading Down 0.1%

Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.08 and last traded at $14.08. 272 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 10,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average is $14.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 175,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 25.09% of Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

