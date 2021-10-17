Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rover Inc. provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc., formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.20.

NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. Rover Group has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $15.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.44.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Rover Group will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rover Group stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 399,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.16% of Rover Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rover Group

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

