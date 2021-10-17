Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $65.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LYFT. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $51.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Lyft has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.24.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $765.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.24 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 65.35% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Lyft will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $307,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,977 shares of company stock worth $2,838,880 in the last ninety days. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lyft by 5.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.8% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,496 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

