Royal Bank of Canada Increases Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$44.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

ATZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price objective on Aritzia and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aritzia has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.28. Aritzia has a 12 month low of C$19.44 and a 12 month high of C$48.87.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$350.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$302.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aritzia will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total value of C$700,948.00.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

