Royal Bank of Canada Increases HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $925.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $610.00 to $925.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HUBS. Piper Sandler increased their target price on HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities increased their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HubSpot from $605.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $577.95 price target (down from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $763.48.

HUBS stock opened at $790.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $687.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $591.93. The company has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.21 and a beta of 1.67. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $283.87 and a fifty-two week high of $817.33.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $7,912,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,328 shares of company stock worth $21,731,435 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in HubSpot by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in HubSpot by 4,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

