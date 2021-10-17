Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS HNSBF opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. Hansa Biopharma AB has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.58.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunomodulatory treatments for enabling transplants and rare immunoglobulin G (IgG)-mediated autoimmune conditions, gene therapy, and cancer using its proprietary enzyme technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate is Imlifidase, an IgG-degrading enzyme of Streptococcus pyogenes (IdeS), an antibody cleaving enzyme that is in Phase II for enabling kidney transplantations in sensitized patients, as well as for anti-GBM antibody disease and Guillain BarrÃ© syndrome.

