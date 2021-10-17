RP Investment Advisors LP Increases Position in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 513,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,545 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Prospector Capital were worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Prospector Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital in the first quarter worth $49,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital in the second quarter worth $97,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital in the second quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

PRSR opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73. Prospector Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

