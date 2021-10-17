RP Investment Advisors LP Sells 1,091,874 Shares of HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA)

RP Investment Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) by 33.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,186,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091,874 shares during the quarter. HH&L Acquisition comprises about 2.8% of RP Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. RP Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in HH&L Acquisition were worth $21,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the second quarter worth $309,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the second quarter worth $251,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the second quarter worth $9,824,000. Finally, III Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the second quarter worth $970,000. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HHLA opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69. HH&L Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

