RP Investment Advisors LP Sells 260,000 Shares of KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ)

RP Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 635,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,000 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 1.84% of KINS Technology Group worth $6,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KINS Technology Group by 47.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KINS Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in KINS Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $99,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KINS Technology Group alerts:

KINS Technology Group stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KINZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ).

Receive News & Ratings for KINS Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KINS Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.