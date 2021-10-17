RSK Infrastructure Framework Market Cap Hits $224.74 Million (RIF)

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market capitalization of $224.74 million and approximately $20.29 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000472 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00068148 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00072333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00105779 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,593.39 or 1.00015458 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,755.32 or 0.06198539 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00025557 BTC.

RSK Infrastructure Framework Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s genesis date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 785,993,341 coins. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official website is www.rifos.org . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

