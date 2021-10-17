SAFE DEAL Price Tops $3.21 on Top Exchanges (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 17th. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for $3.21 or 0.00005403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $2.96 million and $368,932.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00067946 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00071801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.18 or 0.00104660 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,682.57 or 1.00450204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,674.51 or 0.06184481 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00025676 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 1,897,715 coins and its circulating supply is 921,715 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars.

