SafeBlast (BLAST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $517,268.39

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. SafeBlast has a market cap of $517,268.39 and $171,896.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,206.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $605.58 or 0.00989397 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.23 or 0.00314072 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.20 or 0.00276435 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00034490 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002543 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000380 BTC.

About SafeBlast

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

