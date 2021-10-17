Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

SAR has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.71.

Shares of NYSE SAR opened at $29.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $333.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 95.61% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 102.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth $2,569,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

