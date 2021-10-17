Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to announce earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.36) and the highest is ($1.50). Sarepta Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.50) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.27) to ($6.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($6.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.17) to ($2.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sarepta Therapeutics.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. The business had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.93) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.89.

SRPT traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,901,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,211. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $65.30 and a 52 week high of $181.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.92 and its 200-day moving average is $77.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.