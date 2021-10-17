Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Upgraded at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. AlphaValue raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $640.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SARTF opened at $692.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $768.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $584.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 118.62 and a beta of 0.63. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $359.05 and a 1 year high of $947.00.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.
