Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Upgraded at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. AlphaValue raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $640.00.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SARTF opened at $692.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $768.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $584.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 118.62 and a beta of 0.63. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $359.05 and a 1 year high of $947.00.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.90 million. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 11.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

See Also: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.