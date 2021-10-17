Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on SDMHF shares. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of SDMHF remained flat at $$500.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $581.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $506.14. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $653.00.

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. Its integrated solutions and focus on single-use technologies are supporting biopharma companies around the world to develop and produce drugs safely, timely and economically.

