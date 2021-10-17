Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on SDMHF shares. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of SDMHF remained flat at $$500.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $581.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $506.14. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $653.00.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. Its integrated solutions and focus on single-use technologies are supporting biopharma companies around the world to develop and produce drugs safely, timely and economically.

