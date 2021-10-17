Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $18.38

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.38, but opened at $19.19. Sasol shares last traded at $19.09, with a volume of 5,631 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sasol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,373,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Sasol by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 44,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 20,670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sasol by 659.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after buying an additional 297,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Sasol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

