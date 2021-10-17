Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $18.38

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.38, but opened at $19.19. Sasol shares last traded at $19.09, with a volume of 5,631 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.81.
Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.
