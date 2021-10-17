Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($181.18) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €147.33 ($173.33).

EPA:SU opened at €144.28 ($169.74) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €149.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of €139.44. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

