Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.750-$1.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SCHN opened at $51.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.86. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.36. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.97.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCHN shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schnitzer Steel Industries has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

