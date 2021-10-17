SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.11

Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.11 and last traded at $21.81, with a volume of 7893 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SciPlay from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Financial lowered shares of SciPlay to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SciPlay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.46.

Get SciPlay alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.65.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.25 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SciPlay Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCPL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,598,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,049,000 after buying an additional 1,189,785 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 1,956.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 729,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,357,000 after buying an additional 693,596 shares during the period. Hein Park Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 1,611,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,074,000 after buying an additional 534,408 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,005,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,036,000 after buying an additional 416,658 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after buying an additional 160,804 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.