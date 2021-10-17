Scotiabank Boosts Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$60.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CNQ. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a hold rating and a C$53.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.02.

Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$20.31 and a 12 month high of C$52.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.27.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.59 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.6794379 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.30, for a total value of C$955,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,389,163.70. Also, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 9,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.77, for a total transaction of C$427,764.21. Insiders sold a total of 182,205 shares of company stock valued at $8,427,990 in the last ninety days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

