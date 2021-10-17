Scotiabank Boosts PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target to C$17.00

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.75 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.25 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.