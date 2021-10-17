Scotiabank Raises Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target to C$17.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on REAL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lowered shares of Real Matters from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cormark set a C$15.40 price objective on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Real Matters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Real Matters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.04.

Real Matters has a 1 year low of C$9.23 and a 1 year high of C$26.60. The company has a market cap of C$811.02 million and a PE ratio of 19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.47.

In other news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.82, for a total transaction of C$47,451.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,503,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,596,775.74. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $266,700.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

