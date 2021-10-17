Seeyond Reduces Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Seeyond trimmed its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 73.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,117 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,927 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,354.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 761.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $131,049.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 7,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $317,530.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,978 shares of company stock valued at $8,027,015. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RUN has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.09.

Shares of RUN opened at $48.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.87 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.97. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

