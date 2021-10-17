Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) Short Interest Down 40.4% in September

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,100 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the September 15th total of 218,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 376,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIC. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,082,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,224,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,908,000 after purchasing an additional 52,203 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the period. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Select Interior Concepts alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist cut Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Select Interior Concepts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities cut Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SIC remained flat at $$14.48 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 73,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,309. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Select Interior Concepts has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $375.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.57.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $2.00. Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $67.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Select Interior Concepts will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in interior selections, merchandising, and complex supply chain management with a focus on the residential construction market. It operates through the Residential Design Services (RDS) and Architectural Surfaces Group (ASG) business segments.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Interior Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Interior Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.