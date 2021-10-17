Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,208,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,254 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $98,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $457,806,000 after buying an additional 131,849 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,722,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,509,000 after acquiring an additional 54,182 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,473,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,552,000 after acquiring an additional 24,032 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 31.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,283,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,177,000 after acquiring an additional 310,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,040,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,460,000 after acquiring an additional 58,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIGI. JMP Securities cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

In other news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $2,004,662.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $78.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.67 and a fifty-two week high of $86.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.35.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $830.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.15 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

