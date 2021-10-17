SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,690,000 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the September 15th total of 7,850,000 shares. Currently, 12.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In other news, CEO Timothy Robert Danker bought 117,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,516,137 shares in the company, valued at $13,266,198.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO William Thomas Grant III acquired 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $2,035,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 453,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,715. 10.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SelectQuote by 100.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,826,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926,272 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in SelectQuote by 61.6% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,662,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,368 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SelectQuote by 28.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,854,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,944 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SelectQuote by 1,835.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,839,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the first quarter worth about $47,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

SLQT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet cut shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SelectQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

SLQT traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 909,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,711. SelectQuote has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.49. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.07.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). SelectQuote had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.58 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SelectQuote will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

