SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Semrush Holdings Inc. provides an online visibility management SaaS platform. It offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SEMR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.36.

SEMR opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. SEMrush has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.43.

In other SEMrush news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 50,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $1,222,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 17,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $382,110.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 379,871 shares of company stock worth $8,938,079.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at $655,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,360,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at $4,764,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at $596,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

