Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $85.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.55.

Semtech stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.06. The company had a trading volume of 332,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. Semtech has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $102,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,743. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

