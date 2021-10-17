Senator Investment Group LP Acquires New Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 725,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,757,000. Republic Services accounts for about 1.5% of Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Senator Investment Group LP owned approximately 0.23% of Republic Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Republic Services by 37.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 51.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG opened at $127.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.18 and a 52-week high of $129.62.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.18.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

